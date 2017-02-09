On Its 50th Anniversary, Lompoc Y Pays Tribute to Terrill Cox

The Lompoc Family YMCA has a tradition of naming an honorary community chair for its Annual Campaign, which raises funds for youth, family and senior scholarships in Lompoc.

This year marks the YMCA’s 50th year in Lompoc, and to celebrate this milestone, the Y has decided to honor the memory of long-time community leader and YMCA member Terrill Cox.

Cox joined the Lompoc YMCA for its exercise programs in 2005 soon after he retired from a noted career in law and on the bench which culminated in his serving as a Superior Court judge.

Lorraine Cox, his wife of 56 years said, “He was at the Y almost every day, to exercise and play ping pong. Terrill was very loyal to the YMCA, he approved of everything that the YMCA stood for. He was a huge advocate of the YMCA; he felt the YMCA was inclusive and very generous.”

She said that whenever her husband had the opportunity, he let people know about the positive impact the YMCA has on the lives of those in the Lompoc community.

Cox was a big sports fan, particularly during NCAA March Madness Season. Staff and YMCA members fondly remember him for his sense of humor, his advocacy for education and — ping pong.

To this day, you will see YMCA members playing ping pong on Cox’s table that his wife donated to the YMCA.

Members of the community who wish to join the YMCA in honoring Cox’s lifelong contributions to Lompoc may do so by donating to the YMCA Annual Campaign in his name.

The Lompoc Family YMCA kicks off its Annual Campaign on Feb. 15, with a goal of raising $100,000. Every dollar raised in the annual campaign stays in Lompoc.

The funds raised provide scholarships which allow youth, families and seniors in need access to the programs offered by the Lompoc Family YMCA. These include healthy living, summer day camp, afterschool enrichment, senior fitness, and the LIVESTRONG cancer survivor program.

Over the last seven years, the Lompoc Family YMCA has granted more than $760,000 in scholarships for the local community. In 2016, the Lompoc YMCA reached more than 4,400 individuals in the community with their services.

Any donations to the Annual Fund can be made at the Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 W. College Ave, Lompoc, or by calling 736-3483. For more information on the Annual Campaign, visit ciymca.org/lompoc.

— Susan Long for Lompoc Family YMCA.