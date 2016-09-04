On Labor Day, and Beyond, Put Stress Relief to Work for You

Alleviating stress at work protects the health of employees year-round, and these tips will take the fret out of it

Labor Day recognizes and celebrates the contributions of working Americans and efforts to improve the work environment. While many workers will have the day off to relax, more organizations are turning to alternative methods to provide stress relief in the workplace.

Stress is a prevalent and costly problem for many businesses. About one-third of workers report high levels of stress, which are linked to increased health problems.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health states chronic work-related stress can lead to serious health issues, including back pain, heart disease and depression.

Beyond practicing good habits with exercise, diet and sleep, more organizations are turning to complementary health practices outside conventional western medicine. Some of the most effective stress-relieving methods focus on deep, slow breathing.

Dr. Stephen Hosea, associate director of Internal Medicine and Medical Education at Cottage Health, who leads a Qigong class each week at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, provides this easy tip for relieving stress:

“Stress is all around us,” said Hosea, who specializes in Internal Medicine and Infectious Disease. “It runs our lives. But we can choose to pause and devote a little time to finding peace in our day.

“An easy way to do this is to take three slow breaths,” he continued. “On the first breath, focus your complete attention on your breathing. On the second breath, gather all the tension and stress you feel and imagine you’re releasing it out of your feet. On the third breath, smile and imagine that your heart is smiling also.

“Doing this can transform me from feeling stressed to feeling peace and joy in a few seconds.”

Click here for more information about the nonprofit Cottage Health.

— Maria Zate is public relations manager at Cottage Health.