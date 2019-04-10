On Mothers Day, Direct Relief Women Nurtures Health of Mothers and Children

The ninth annual Direct Relief Women Mother’s Day Celebration on May 9, is designed to raise awareness and funding for Direct Relief’s maternal and child health care programs.

The event will feature a presentation by Dr. Kusum Thapa, senior maternal health advisor for Jhpiego, a nonprofit organization affiliated with Johns Hopkins and devoted to women’s health.

Direct Relief has supported Jhpiego’s efforts in Haiti and Kenya since 2012 with provisions of requested medicine and medical supplies.

Dr. Thapa, a trained obstetrician and gynecologist, has helped transform maternal health in her home country of Nepal, as well as in Asia and Africa. She spends much of her time in Afghanistan, Laos, Liberia, Mynamar and Nepal, sharing medical findings and training doctors and nurses in the area of maternal newborn child health.

Dr. Thapa’s work to reduce preventable deaths of women and their families aligns closely with the focus of Direct Relief Women and the mission of Direct Relief.

Direct Relief Women supports Direct Relief’s efforts to ensure the health of mothers and children before, during and after childbirth.

This includes ensuring safe deliveries by providing midwives with essential supplies, free distribution of prenatal vitamins, increasing access to emergency care when complications occur, and restoring the health and lives of women through obstetric fistula repair.

In addition, Direct Relief, in consultation with the International Confederation of Midwives, has designed a midwife kit that has enabled more than 60,000 safe births, thanks in large part to the fundraising efforts of the Direct Relief Women’s group.

Through education, service and financial contributions, Direct Relief Women supports the Maternal and Child Health programs of Direct Relief, with a primary objective to raise awareness and funding for midwife kits. Each midwife kit supports about 50 attended or safe births, costing about $25 per birth.

Direct Relief Women also raises money for fistula repair modules that have assisted with nearly 4,000 fistula repair surgeries.

The Mother’s Day event is by invitation only. Event co-chairs are Dana Seltzer, Kim Thomas and Deborah De Ponce.

Event sponsors: Wyatt Technology, South Coast Emergency Medical Group, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Alamo Self Storage, The Jeffrey and Mary Smith Foundation, Dr. Susanne Ramos, and White and Grube Orthodontics.

For more about Direct Relief, visit www.directrelief.org. For more information on Dr. Thapa, go to https://themoth.org/storytellers/kusum-thapa.

— Ann Pieramici for Direct Relief.