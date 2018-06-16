On Stage in June at The Granada Theatre

In June The Granada Theatre features a lineup of shows the entire community can enjoy, including the kickoff of the Music Academy of the West’s summer Festival Orchestra Series, a Santa Barbara Symphony performance, and the final concert in this season’s Granada Theatre Concert Series.

In its concert on Saturday, June 16, and Sunday, June 17, the Santa Barbara Symphony will perform the score for The Red Violin while the film screens live on the theater’s 4K digital cinema system.

In addition to the Academy Award for its score, the film won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film in 2000. This is rescheduled after being postponed from its January performance dates.

On Monday, June 18, the Australian roots and jam band John Butler Trio+ takes The Granada Theatre stage, with guests Mama Kin Spender. The music of the John Butler Trio+ mixes rootedness and rootlessness, pain and celebration.

The Music Academy of the West launches its summer Festival Orchestra Series with Beethoven’s Sixth on Saturday, June 30, at The Granada. The performance is by the Academy Festival Orchestra with conductor Larry Rachleff.

The concert will feature Berloiz’ “Le corsaire;” Falla’s “The Three-Cornered Hat, Suite No. 2;” and will conclude with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral.”

Additional Music Academy performances at the Granada run throughout the summer. Tickets and information are available at GranadaSB.org, by calling the box office, 805-899-2222, or [email protected]

— Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre.