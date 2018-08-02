Thursday, August 2 , 2018, 10:12 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

On the Verge Summer Plays Think Out of The Box

Repertory company takes scripts from national conversation

On the Verge presents two plays: Trouble in Kind and Athena.
On the Verge presents two plays: Trouble in Kind and Athena.
By Riley Berris for On the Verge | August 2, 2018 | 7:24 p.m.

On the Verge, an award-winning repertory theater company based in Santa Barbara, premieres new work each summer created by female and LGBTQIA writers in conversation with the national moment.

This season's productions are Trouble in Kind by Caridad Svich and Athena by Gracie Gardner, to be performed at 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday Aug. 2-12 at 631 Garden St.

With a company of artists and collaborators, On the Verge is dedicated to engaging the community by taking resonant artistic risks and producing bold theatrical pieces with the vibrant pool of talent that the Santa Barbara and greater Los Angeles areas have to offer.

This year has been tumultuous, from leveling hurricanes to bullet-riddled classrooms, wild fires to unyielding mud, righteous protest to suffocating political unrest.

With two productions this summer — Trouble in Kind by Caridad Svich and Athena by Gracie Gardner — On The Verge Summer Theatre Festival, sponsored by CAW and the Santa Barbara Art Collaborative, is making space in downtown Santa Barbara to reflect on:

How do we indulge in radical joy when despair is on the menu? How does culture and trauma affect our microcosms? How do we maintain empathetic connection between humans while being torn apart? Can we?

Can we locate peace in the middle of conflict and find rest in the eye of the storm? How do we keep fighting for what we believe in? How do we forgive? How do we keep standing tall?

In Trouble in Kind, people by the name of I'm A, I'm a Nother and I'm a Nother Other live in a small town on the edge of the bayou. In the aftermath of a hate crime, they all seek to re-make their lives.

It's going to take a ritual, a visiting deity, and a ghostly encounter at the crossroads to stir up the waters of progress again. An incantation play for troubled times inflected with the timbre of tripped-out zydeco blues.

This play is part of the American Psalm seven-play cycle that began with Red Bike, which is now in a world premiere around the country.

Athena is Gardner’s inspired, hilarious stories of connection and despair bring edge and poignancy to unseen intimacy. This one in particular reveals MW, a teenage girl asking for a fencing partner to soften rather than provoke her competitive edge.

Gardner's stories are diamonds in the rough. In a moment where social media wants us all to look “all right” and leaves us lonelier than ever, and when women's self care, queerness, or care for others is a political act, how can the unusual gesture point to how toxic our usual culture can be?

— Riley Berris for On the Verge.

 

