On Top of His Game

A finance director for the city of Santa Barbara contacted authorities reporting the loss of three credit cards.

The cards intended for city employee-use could have been intercepted in the mail, according to the report.

Activated on Sept. 17, two of the cards were used to purchase clothing and jewelry from merchants in Italy’s fashion capital, Torino.

Although activated, the third card was never used.

After tracking the illegal activity and purchases, the stolen credit cards were cancelled, and a report was made to authorities on Sept. 27.

The unknown suspect is wanted for grand theft.