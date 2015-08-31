Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:31 pm | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 
Advice

On Women’s Equality Day, Helene Schneider Rolls Out Expansive Equality Plan

By Dave Jacobson represents Helene Schneider | August 31, 2015 | 9:45 a.m.

Continuing to drive the policy discussion in the race for California’s 24th Congressional District seat, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider unveiled Aug. 26 her wide-ranging position paper on the need to protect and expand women’s rights and equality. 

Upon releasing the position paper, titled, "Helene Schneider’s Plan for Full Equality for Women," Mayor Schneider remarked: “Instead of moving our nation forward and towards a more just and equal society for all Americans, particularly when it comes to women — this Congress continues to turn back the clock on our rights."

“Like so many Central Coast residents, I’m fed up with Washington’s lack of action on the issues we care most about — especially as it relates to advancing equality issues," she said. "For far too long, Congress’s relentless partisan bickering and the 'politics as usual,’ where the establishment makes the rules and the status quo is the name of the game, has stood in the way of real progress," she said.

Schneider points to politics as the chief barrier to progressing women's rights and sees herself as a solution to Washington's rigmarole.

“And rather than allowing the Washington power brokers to dictate decisions for local voters by picking candidates who will put politics in front of getting things done — it’s finally time for something different. It’s time for a transformation of our politics. It’s time to put an end to the old ways of doing things and to embrace a new approach," she said. "The issues women are confronting are real and affect millions of us in America every single day. That’s why I’m running for Congress, because it’s vital that we make our government work again."

In addition to championing women, Schneider aims to represent typical Americans, who make up the majority of the population.

“We need a new role for government that recognizes change comes from the bottom up and not the top down, where the priorities of average Americans are more powerful than the billionaire and political class or their financial contributions," Schneider said. "I've heard from Central Coast voters and they tell me that Washington, D.C. is dysfunctional and that it's time for something new" 

“That's why we are building a voter-led, voter-energized and voter-powered campaign to take back Washington and make it work again for women, middle class families and average hard working Americans," she said.

Schneider remains hopeful for political change and results for all citizens. 

“Once we accomplish this, there is no limit to the problems we can solve and the issues we can tackle on behalf of all Americans.”

— Dave Jacobson is a publicist representing Helene Schneider.

 
