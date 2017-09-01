On Your Mark for Lompoc 5K/10K Fun Run

The Lompoc Recreation Division’s Beattie Park 5K/10K Fun Run is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10. The event is open to those ages 7 and older of all ability levels. All participants are eligible to win first- and second-place awards.

Check-in starts at 8 a.m. and racing begins at 9 a.m. Fees are $15 for early bird registration through Fri. Sept. 8 and $20 onsite. T-shirts may be purchased for $10.

For more information or to register, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100, or stop by the Anderson Recreation Center,125 W. Walnut Ave.

For a full list of programs and services of the Lompoc Recreation Division, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.