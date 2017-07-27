On Your Mark for Lompoc Sprint, Junior Triathlons

The Lompoc Recreation Division is still accepting registrations for the 10th Annual Hank Hudson Memorial Lompoc Sprint Triathlon and the Lompoc Junior Triathlon, in its ninth year. Both events are Sat. Aug. 5.
The 10th Annual Lompoc Sprint Triathlon:
A 500-yard swim, 11-mile bike ride, 3.1-mile run. First heat begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $55 individuals, $100 relays. T-shirt is included.
The 9th Annual Lompoc Junior Triathlon"
Ages 10 and under: 50-yard swim, 1-mile bike ride, one-quarter-mile run.
Ages 11-14 years: 100-yard swim, two-mile bike ride, half-mile run.
First heat begins at 11 a.m. Cost is $20 for individuals, $40 relays. T-shirt included.
For more information or to sign up for either event, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100 or stop by Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Registration forms also available at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec/events/Triathlon/.
— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.