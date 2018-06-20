On Your Mark, Get Set for Lompoc’s Hank Hudson Sprint Triathlon

The Lompoc Recreation Division is accepting registrations for the 11th Annual Hank Hudson Memorial Lompoc Sprint Triathlon and the popular Lompoc Junior Triathlon, now in its 11th year. Both events will be Saturday, Aug. 4. Details as follows:

» 11th Annual Lompoc Sprint Triathlon

500-yard swim, 11-mile bike, 3.1-mile run

First heat begins at 8 a.m.

Cost to participate: $50 for individuals, $90 for relays. T-shirt included.

» 11th Annual Lompoc Junior Triathlon

50-yard swim, 1-mile bike, ¼-mile run (10 and under)

100-yard swim, 2-mile bike, ½-mile run (11-14 years old)

First heat begins at 10 a.m.

Cost to participate: $20 for individuals, T-shirt included.

For more information or to sign up for either event, contact Lompoc’s Recreation Division, 805-875-8100, or stop by the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. Registration forms are also available at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.