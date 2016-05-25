On Your Mark, Get Set, Read: Public Library System Launches Fun-Filled Summer Reading Programs

Books

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites children and teens to keep reading skills strong by signing up for the annual Summer Reading Program.

This year’s theme is “On Your Mark, Get Set, Read!” for children and “Exercise Your Mind. Read.” for teens.

Both programs begin Tuesday, June 14, at all branches of the Library System and continue through Aug. 6. To participate, children and teens can sign up at their local library.

For the Children’s Summer Reading Program, children earn prizes when they visit their local Library Branch, read books and talk about them.

Prizes are both tangible (a small toy from the treasure chest) and experiential (free and discounted coupons to visit local museums and businesses) to further encourage summer learning and affordable family outings.

Through the support of the Friends of the Libraries, all libraries present free weekly family performances featuring guest musicians, magicians, storytellers, puppeteers and more.

The more a child reads, the more prizes they earn. Children of all ages can get their own library card with a parental signature.

The Teen Program welcomes junior high and high school students to read, visit the library, complete fun activities and earn prizes.

Upon reading a book and completing an activity, teens return to the library to choose either a grab bag prize or a chance to win a drawing for exciting incentives provided by local businesses.

Activities such as “suggest a good book to a friend” or “hula hoop for 30 seconds” encourage participation and generate conversations.

Teens will also have the opportunity to participate in movie nights, an open mic night and an Instagram contest.

Teens between the ages of 13-17 do not need a parental signature to get a library card.

The public libraries offer many new young adult titles as well as free access to eBooks, magazines and audiobooks. Electronic resources and digital collections are available on any device with internet access with a library card.

Teens can earn community service hours by volunteering and assisting library staff with Summer Reading Program sign ups and prize distribution.

Teen volunteer opportunities are available at all public libraries. Adult volunteer opportunities are available at most branches. Interested teens and adults are encouraged to call the branch at which they wish to volunteer.

The Library thanks the many local businesses that donate goods and services to make these programs possible. A complete list of community reading champions will be available soon at SBPLibrary.org.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org.

— Gwen Wagy is a senior librarian at the Central Library.