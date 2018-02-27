Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 5:34 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

‘Once Upon a Mattress’ Springs Onto La Colina Stage

Junior high school musical runs March 15-17

“Once Upon a Time” cast members include Sydney Walker, left, Sam Molkoy and Ben Watkins.
By Brigitte Wright for La Colina Junior High | February 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

From the far-a-way kingdom of Icankill, comes Princess Winifred the Woebegone (Annie Orwig) out of the swamp, draped with moss and dripping with excitement in search of a prince.

Thus begins La Colina Junior High's spring musical Once Upon a Mattress, which plays at 7 p.m. March 15-17, with a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at the school, 4025 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara.

As the tale unfolds, Princess Winifred is greeted by the cynical Queen Aggravain (Sydney Walker) both aggravating and vain, and devoted to keeping her son Prince Dauntless (Ben Watkins) close by her side forever.

All the ladies of the kingdom anxiously await a princess who can pass her test and become a part of the royal family, for their own love lives are on hold until a match can be found.

Lady Larkin (Leila Afifi) has a secret of utmost urgency, and her love Prince Harry Chivalric Knight of the Herald (Cason Goodman), must hurry the process along if they are to be together.

The Wizard (Luke Goodman), assistant to the queen, and the jester (Will Steinberg), friend to the silent King Sextimus (Sam Mollkoy), twist themselves into a complicated plan to discover the secret test that will determine the future of the kingdom.

The minstrel (Garett Bailey) sings the tale from start to finish as secrets are discovered, the plot is unveiled, and mayhem ensues.

Staging director and costumer for Once Upon a Mattress is Miller James; managing director, Shannon Saleh; musical director, Rachel La Commare; choreography, Jessica Ballonoff; and set design, Radu Azdril.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, and will be for sale at the door before each show and in advance at La Colina's website https://www.lacolinashow.com.

— Brigitte Wright for La Colina Junior High.

