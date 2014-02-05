Santa Barbara Oncologist Recommends ProYo High-Protein Frozen Yogurt to Young Cancer Patients

When young cancer patients have lost their appetites and are at risk of malnutrition, what does the doctor order?

Dr. David Slomiany recommends ProYo High-Protein Frozen Yogurt to many of his cancer patients.

Dr. Slomiany is a board-certified pediatric hematologist/ oncologist at Central Coast Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Inc. in Santa Barbara.

Over the years, Dr. Slomiany has seen a number of pediatric cancer patients in treatment experience inadequate nutritional intake, especially protein consumption, due to the disease process itself and/or the therapies for the disease. Children and adolescents with cancer are particularly vulnerable to malnourishment. While protein supplements are available in many forms, he has observed that palatability has been a problem in pediatric patients.

“Patients enjoy ProYo’s taste, creamy consistency and the squeeze tube makes it feel like a treat,” Dr. Slomiany said. “I unconditionally recommend ProYo as a nutritional supplement to my oncology patients, even those not experiencing significant nutrition-related concerns.

“I recently treated a teenager who suffered complications from both her disease and the side effects of the therapy needed to treat her disease. She suffered an extreme loss of appetite, which led to significant weight loss, loss of muscle mass and loss of energy with progressive weakness. I suggested she try ProYo, and after I asked several times, she ultimately did. She was surprised at how good it tasted and how easy it was to eat despite her situation. She began eating ProYo several times a day, which stimulated her appetite for other foods. Her weight loss turned to weight gain, increased energy and an overall sense of feeling better, despite her ongoing therapy.

“Good nutrition and weight maintenance is paramount in handling cancer therapy. Nutritional reserves must be maintained. Most cancer patients, however, are not driven by hunger to eat. In addition, cancer treatment can cause throat irritations that make eating even more difficult. A high-protein frozen yogurt like ProYo not only soothes a patient’s throat, it is often the only protein a patient is able to eat until the irritation has healed. But healing requires nutritional reserves, which many patients have lost during therapy, setting up a vicious cycle.”

