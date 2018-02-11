Stars Coming Out for One805 Kick Ash Bash Fire, Flood Benefit

One805’s Kick Ash Bash, set for Sunday, Feb. 25, will be a gratitude event to honor first responders while raising funds for emergency equipment and relief efforts in the wake of the Thomas Fire and Jan. 9 debris flow.

The main event will be noon-6 p.m. at Bella Vista Polo Club in Summerland. Guests can enjoy lineup of live musical performances, family activities and exhibits by local response agencies, One805 said.

All performers and presenters have waived their fees. They are, in performance order:

Alan Parsons and Friends: David Foster, Katherine McPhee, Dishwalla, The Sisterhood Band, The Feal, Glen Phillips, Steve Vai, Wilson Phillips, and Kenny Loggins who will close the show. Dennis Miller will serve as emcee.

Of the 2,500-plus tickets available, more than 1,500 will be donated to first responders and their families.



All funds raised will be routed through the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance, One805 said. Then, a beneficiary committee comprised of first responders from County Fire, City Fire, City Police and the Sheriff’s Department will determine allocation of funds and equipment purchases.

Direct Relief International will determine funds for survivor relief and the At-Ease Program, bringing in counselors for first responders, One805 said.

“It’s really a collaborative process for those of us serving on One805’s beneficiary community,” said Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Pat McElroy. “Essentially, we all take off our badges and say, ‘Okay, what does our community need most?’”

At the event, there will be a dedicated kids’ area featuring cast members from Disney show Andi Mack (Emily Skinner, Molly Jackson, Luke Mullen); Sea Center touch tank; search and rescue dogs; face painting; Duncan the Dinosaur; Smokey the Bear; Sparky the Fire Dog; an obstacle course; helicopters; fire engines and a squad car.

Tickets via sponsorship are now available. A limited number of individual tickets for the main event will be on sale once first responder and sponsor tickets are allocated.

From 7-10 p.m., the event will transition to an After Bash party featuring Iration, Macy Gray, The Robby Krieger Band, Deejays Zeke Monarrez and Suzanne Boisvert. Guests must be 21 or older. After Bash tickets are on sale for $100. (Sponsors will have access to both events.)

Current sponsors include Yardi and others who have contributed more than $1.2 million.

One805 said its organizers have already have applied funds to two urgently needed mobile command centers and professional counseling services for first responders emotionally affected by the disaster.

“There is a lot of need right now in this community," said Eric G. Phillips, event organizer and co-chair. "One805 is a great option for those who want their contributions to have wide reaching and lasting impact.

"We are letting those who serve on the front lines determine the best use of funds raised.”

“The last few months have been really hard on my team and on all first responders,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. “It will be nice to enjoy a day of levity, joy and hope for the future with our peers and our neighbors."

To become a sponsor or for more information, visit www.One805.org.

— Erinn Lynch for One805.