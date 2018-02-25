Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:00 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘One805 Kick Ash Bash’ Benefits Fire, Flood Survivors and First Responders

Katy Perry headlines star-studded cast of musical performers but a rescued Santa Barbara Middle School student is the day’s biggest hit

Flood survivor Lauren Cantin was the featured soloist during the Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble’s performance of “God Bless America” at Sunday’s “One805 Kick Ash Bash” in Summerland.

Flood survivor Lauren Cantin was the featured soloist during the Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble’s performance of “God Bless America” at Sunday’s “One805 Kick Ash Bash” in Summerland. (L. Paul Mann photo)

< 2882 > of 12
Young fans swarm around musician Katy Perry Sunday at the “One805 Kick Ash Bash” fundraiser in Summerland.

Young fans swarm around musician Katy Perry Sunday at the “One805 Kick Ash Bash” fundraiser in Summerland. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 2886 > of 12
Katy Perry, pop star and Goleta native, was a surprise performer at Sunday’s “One805 Kick Ash Bash” in Summerland.

Katy Perry, pop star and Goleta native, was a surprise performer at Sunday’s “One805 Kick Ash Bash” in Summerland. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 2877 > of 12
Lauren Cantin.

Lauren Cantin. (L. Paul Mann photo)

< 2883 > of 12
Lauren Cantin with her two rescuers.

Lauren Cantin with her two rescuers. (L. Paul Mann photo)

< 2884 > of 12
Katy Perry.

Katy Perry. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 2878 > of 12
Kenny Loggins.

Kenny Loggins. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 2879 > of 12
Ladder trucks from the Santa Barbara city and county fire departments came together under one American flag.

Ladder trucks from the Santa Barbara city and county fire departments came together under one American flag. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 2881 > of 12
Dishwalla.

Dishwalla. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 2880 > of 12
Kathryn McPhee belts out a song Sunday at the “One805 Kick Ash Bash” fundraising event in Summerland.

Kathryn McPhee belts out a song Sunday at the “One805 Kick Ash Bash” fundraising event in Summerland. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2887 > of 12
Ashley Iverson, widow of San Diego County firefighter Cory Iverson, who was killed in the line of duty Dec. 14 while fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura County

Ashley Iverson, widow of San Diego County firefighter Cory Iverson, who was killed in the line of duty Dec. 14 while fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura County (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2888 > of 12
With mountains charred by the Thomas Fire in the background, attendees at the “One805 Kick Ash Bash” in Summerland enjoy a ferris-wheel ride.

With mountains charred by the Thomas Fire in the background, attendees at the “One805 Kick Ash Bash” in Summerland enjoy a ferris-wheel ride. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2889 > of 12
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNewsr | February 25, 2018 | 7:17 p.m.
Young fans swarm around musician Katy Perry Sunday at the “One805 Kick Ash Bash” fundraiser in Summerland. Click to view larger
Young fans swarm around musician Katy Perry Sunday at the “One805 Kick Ash Bash” fundraiser in Summerland. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Sunday’s “One805 Kick Ash Bash” showcased musical talents to honor first responders while generating nearly $2 million in donations for emergency equipment and survivor relief following the Thomas Fire and deadly Montecito flash flooding and debris flow.

Area singers and celebrity star power turned out to support more than 2,000 emergency personnel gathered at Ursula and Patrick Nesbitt’s Bella Vista Ranch & Polo Club in Summerland to enjoy a day of live music, family-friendly activities and exhibits showcasing local response agencies.

The crowd gave senior members of the Santa Barbara County emergency response agencies a warm welcome when Patrick Nesbitt introduced them.

“I think everyone would agree ... if it weren’t for the tireless efforts of our first responders, the damage would have been much worse,” said Nesbitt, the event committee co-chairman.

The majority of tickets available were gifted to first responders and their families, and remaining tickets were obtainable for public purchase.

“It’s generous of all the people to come together and put on an event that shows gratitude more than anything I’ve ever seen or heard of,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown told Noozhawk. “They (organizers) did this out of the goodness of their heart.”

All funds raised at the benefit were directed to the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance, where a beneficiary committee comprised of representatives from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,the Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara fire and police departments, and the California Highway Patrol determine allocations for funds and nonbudgeted emergency response equipment.

“Especially during the floods, we found that there’s equipment that we could use,” county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni told Noozhawk. “The money is going to good use. It’s incredible to see how this community has rallied together.”

Direct Relief determines funds for survivor aid, and the Santa Barbara Police Foundation’s At Ease program provides counseling services for first responders affected by the disaster, according to event organizer and co-chairman Eric Phillips.

Household names, including a surprise performance by pop star and Goleta native Katy Perry, took the stage.

Kathryn McPhee belts out a song Sunday at the “One805 Kick Ash Bash” fundraising event in Summerland. Click to view larger
Kathryn McPhee belts out a song Sunday at the “One805 Kick Ash Bash” fundraising event in Summerland. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“I got the opportunity to live in Montecito, so I feel like a real 805 girl,” Perry told the crowd. “This is my home. The energy and community is beautiful.”

Lauren Cantin, 14, who was found buried in the mud Jan. 9 under the ruins of her Montecito home after it was destroyed by the debris flow, was a featured soloist during a performance of “God Bless America.” The Santa Barbara Middle School ninth-grader sang alongside her Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble choir at Sunday’s gathering.

After her standing ovation performance, Lauren was reunited on stage with two rescuers who pulled her to safety.

“Thank you for the support ... love you,” she told the cheering crowd.

Lauren’s mom, Kim, also survived the flash flood, but her dad, Dave, brother Jack and the family’s Irish setter perished in the disaster. Jack Cantin’s remains — along with those of 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa — have not been found.

With mountains charred by the Thomas Fire in the background, attendees at the “One805 Kick Ash Bash” in Summerland enjoy a ferris-wheel ride. Click to view larger
With mountains charred by the Thomas Fire in the background, attendees at the “One805 Kick Ash Bash” in Summerland enjoy a ferris-wheel ride.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Ashley Iverson, the pregnant widow of San Diego County firefighter Cory Iverson, who was killed in the line of duty Dec. 14 while fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, announced her intention to create a foundation to help first responders communicate their trauma.

She urged the crowd to “open the door for communication, vulnerability, emotions and love with your comrades consistently.”

Many attendees wiped tears as Iverson spoke.

“As first responders, you are confronted by fear on a daily basis,” she said. “It’s my goal to change the mentality and culture that first responders come to the job leaving their day-to-day troubles behind.”

The six-hour concert and celebration also featured music from Alan Parsons & Friends, Katharine McPhee, Dishwalla, Kenny Loggins, Richard Marx and Wilson Phillips, with Dennis Miller serving as emcee.

Montecito resident Ellen DeGeneres also made an appearance.

Guests aged 21 and up were welcome to a three-hour after-party, which included complimentary food and drink, and music by Santa Barbara trio The Caverns, Robby Krieger, Iration and more.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 