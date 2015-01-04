Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:14 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

One Arrested, One Sought in Kmart Armed Robbery

January 4, 2015

Jorge Zamora

One man was arrested and another was being sought in connection with the armed robbery of the Kmart store in Santa Maria on Saturday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Lt. Dan Cohen said the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when Jorge Zamora, 39, of Santa Maria, and a companion went to the store at 2875 Santa Maria Way.

“The unidentified male entered the store, concealed merchandise and exited the store without paying,” Cohen said.

“Store employees confronted the male, who was then assisted by Zamora, who displayed a knife.”

Both suspects fled, but Zamora was arrested a short distance away, Cohen said.

The second suspect was described as white and between the ages of 20 and 30, with brown hair.

Anyone who knows his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Santa Maria police at 805.928.3781 or CrimeStoppers at 877.800.9100. Tips can be given anonymously.

