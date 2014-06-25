Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 2:40 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

One Arrested, One Sought in Santa Maria Robberies

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 25, 2014 | 7:36 a.m.

Santa Maria police are seeking this suspect in a robbery that occurred Tuesday night.

One suspect was arrested, and another was being sought, in two robberies that occurred within minutes of each other Tuesday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At about 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the El Milagro market at 408 N. Benwiley Ave., where a suspect had walked up to the cashier, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from the register, said Sgt. Terry Flaa.

The suspect, who fled the market on foot, was described as a Hispanic male with light-colored skin, 5-foot-6, with a thin build. He had a mustache and goatee, and wore a dark-colored ball cap and a black hooded sweatshirt.

About 25 minutes later, police received a 911 call reporting a robbery at a business in the 1300 block of North Broadway, according to Sgt. Daniel Rios.

The suspect, who did not show a weapon, entered the business, became aggressive and threatening, and demanded that the clerk give him money, Rios said.

"The employee feared for her life and safety and called 911," Rios said. "The 911 call scared the suspect away, as he ran out of the business."

Daniel Hines

Responding officers located and arrested the suspected robber, Daniel Hines, who was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on robbery charges, Rios said.

Anyone with information about the first robbery is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 or CrimeStoppers at 877.800.9100.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 