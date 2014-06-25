One Arrested, One Sought in Santa Maria Robberies

One suspect was arrested, and another was being sought, in two robberies that occurred within minutes of each other Tuesday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At about 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the El Milagro market at 408 N. Benwiley Ave., where a suspect had walked up to the cashier, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from the register, said Sgt. Terry Flaa.

The suspect, who fled the market on foot, was described as a Hispanic male with light-colored skin, 5-foot-6, with a thin build. He had a mustache and goatee, and wore a dark-colored ball cap and a black hooded sweatshirt.

About 25 minutes later, police received a 911 call reporting a robbery at a business in the 1300 block of North Broadway, according to Sgt. Daniel Rios.

The suspect, who did not show a weapon, entered the business, became aggressive and threatening, and demanded that the clerk give him money, Rios said.

"The employee feared for her life and safety and called 911," Rios said. "The 911 call scared the suspect away, as he ran out of the business."

Responding officers located and arrested the suspected robber, Daniel Hines, who was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on robbery charges, Rios said.

Anyone with information about the first robbery is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 or CrimeStoppers at 877.800.9100.

