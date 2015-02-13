One Billion Rising Event in Lompoc Saturday to Focus on Ending Violence Against Women

Lompoc will participate in the One Billion Rising movement to end violence against women with a special two-hour event Saturday.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

In addition to dancing and singing, participants will get to make valentines and get information on violence against women and girls plus sex trafficking in the community while demanding an end to these injustices.

Lompoc is one of many sites across the nation participating in the movement calling for women to release their stories, dancing, drumming and speaking out for justice while demanding an end to violence against women and girls.

Participants will include the North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center, Domestic Violence Solutions, Lideres Campesinos, local dancers, Zoe Buritt from Santa Barbara Rising Star finalist, poetry by Shemea Hammond, singing by Gina Alston and Darrell Tullis, Lompoc High School SAVE Club and Random Acts of Kindness Club and more.

Sponsors and supporters include The Fund for Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara County Human Trafficking Task Force, the Lompoc School of Dance, the Lompoc Police Department, Lompoc city and 95.7 The Beat! radio station.

For more information on the campaign, got to onebillionrising.org.

