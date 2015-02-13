Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 3:31 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

One Billion Rising Event in Lompoc Saturday to Focus on Ending Violence Against Women

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 13, 2015 | 11:20 a.m.

Lompoc will participate in the One Billion Rising movement to end violence against women with a special two-hour event Saturday. 

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

In addition to dancing and singing, participants will get to make valentines and get information on violence against women and girls plus sex trafficking in the community while demanding an end to these injustices.

Lompoc is one of many sites across the nation participating in the movement calling for women to release their stories, dancing, drumming and speaking out for justice while demanding an end to violence against women and girls.

Participants will include the North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center, Domestic Violence Solutions, Lideres Campesinos, local dancers, Zoe Buritt from Santa Barbara Rising Star finalist, poetry by Shemea Hammond, singing by Gina Alston and Darrell Tullis, Lompoc High School SAVE Club and Random Acts of Kindness Club and more.

Sponsors and supporters include The Fund for Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara County Human Trafficking Task Force, the Lompoc School of Dance, the Lompoc Police Department, Lompoc city and 95.7 The Beat! radio station.

For more information on the campaign, got to onebillionrising.org.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 