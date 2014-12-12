One Critically Injured in Valley Big-Rig Collision

A semi-truck and a pickup collided Friday morning on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez, leaving one person critically injured.

A call came in at 8:40 a.m. reporting the collision, which occurred near Edison Street and Highway 154, according to Paul Christensen of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two engines responded to the scene, and crews found that a semi-truck and red Toyota pickup truck had collided and run into a nearby ditch.

Extensive extrication was needed to remove the passengers from the vehicles, Christensen said.

Medics responded, and one person was transported via AMR ambulance to Cottage Hospital with critical injuries.

Christensen did not have any information on the others involved in the crash.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.