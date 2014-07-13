1 Dead, 2 Hurt in Crash on Highway 1 at Vandenberg Air Force Base

A North Carolina man was killed — and two Lompoc men were seriously injured — Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash at Vandenberg Air Force Base, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to the wreck on Highway 1, a mile north of Santa Lucia Canyon Road, fire Engineer Russ Sechler said.

The vehicle, a 2006 black Subaru, was southbound on Highway 1 at a high rate of speed went drifted off the right side of the roadway and overturned down an embankment, according to Officer John Ortega of the California Highway Patrol.

The wreckage was not visible from the roadway.

Nicholas S. DiBona, 21, of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., who was sitting in the right front passenger seat, was fatally injured and declared dead at the scene, Ortega said.

The driver, Donald W.S. Cox, 21, and another passenger, John C Rivera, 22, both of Lompoc, suffered moderate injuries, Ortega said.

They were able to get out of the vehicle, and Sechler said both were treated at the scene prior to being taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Cause of the crash remained under investigation, Ortega said, adding that alcohol and drugs do not appears to be factors.

