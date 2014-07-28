Bakersfield Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Highway 166

CHP is investigating the collision between a pickup truck and a semi tractor-trailer

A 29-year-old Bakersfield man was killed early Monday in a head-on collision on Highway 166 near Cuyama, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash on the rural highway occurred at about 3:15 a.m. near Aliso Canyon Road, and involved a 2000 GMC Sonoma pickup truck and a 2001 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver of the pickup, Isaac Chavez, was declared dead at the scene, while the semi driver, Alfonso Flores Moreno Jr, 20, of Bakersfield, suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment, the CHP said.

Moreno told officers he was headed west on Highway 166 when the eastbound pickup crossed over into his lane and struck his vehicle head-on, the CHP said.

Moreno was wearing his seatbelt and was not under the influence, the CHP said.

Chavez also was wearing a seatbelt, the CHP said.

Highway 166 was closed down for more than two hours in both directions while officers investigated and cleared the wreckage.

The roadway was reopened shortly before 6:30 a.m., but traffic in the area remained slow, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

