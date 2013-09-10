1 Dead, 1 Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Santa Maria

Accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at Betteravia and Simas roads west of the city

One person is dead and another injured after a vehicle collision Tuesday evening outside of Santa Maria.

The collision, which occurred at Betteravia and Simas roads, was reported at 5:03 p.m., when a sedan collided with a Toyota Sequoia, according to Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fernando Eulogio, 20, of Santa Maria died at the scene, while William Bryson, 64, of Santa Maria sustained moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital, the CHP said.

One county fire engine responded to the scene, as well as two more engines from the Guadalupe and Santa Maria fire departments.

An American Medical Response ambulance also responded, as did the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Fire crews remained on scene to extricate Eulogio's body from one of the vehicles, which was overturned, and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Sadecki said.

