‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ to Take the Stage at Laguna Blanca

Laguna Blanca School’s Theater Department is pleased to present One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which takes the stage this Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 13-15.

Based on the 1962 novel by Ken Kesey, Laguna’s production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest depicts R.P. McMurphy riling up patients at an institution who once were unable to cope with the overwhelming pressures of the modern world, but now are inspired to rebel against the strict rules of the hospital. Audiences will be drawn into this “tragicomic” story as the patients begin to question authority and discover their true identities.

Co-directed by Kate Bergstrom and Alex Coleman, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest tells the story of a ward which, while under the subtly tyrannical rule of Nurse Ratched (Mia Chavez), transforms in the wake of wily and charismatic Randall P. McMurphy (Jack Espy). Featuring a cast of wild characters, from sickeningly sweet nurses to the hallucinogenic, catatonic, frenetic and fearful patients, to the ineffective doctor (Jack Kinsler) and his uncouth wardens, the play resounds in a world still riddled with power abuse, rebellion, fear and hope.

Laguna is transforming the entire stage of Spaulding Auditorium into its own institution, and has brought in local actor Richard Lonsbury to take on the role of the powerful Chief Bromden.

Featuring students from grades 7 through 12 and a cast of over 17 actors, this epic saga will resonate in both hearts and minds.

Performances run from Thursday through Saturday (with a Preview Night on Wednesday) at 7 p.m. in Spaulding Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and parents.

You’d be “nuts” not to see One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. It will be a highly entertaining experience! And save the date for Steel Magnolias, which will take the stage December 11-13.

Cast of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest:

» R. P. McMurphy — Jack Espy

» Nurse Ratched — Mia Chavez

» Doctor Spivey — Jack Kinsler

» Nurse Flynn and assistants — Joan Curran, Fiona Flynn and Valeria Rodriguez

» Nurses — Aura Carlson, Brooklyn Kinsler and Hannah White

» Chief Bromden — Richard Lonsbury

» Billy Bibbit — Connor Curran

» Cheswick — Travis Smillie

» Dale Harding — Matthew Goldsholl

» Scanlon — Wakelin McNeel

» Martini — Holly Tobias

» Candy and Sandy — Maddie Lazarovits and Camila Lemere

» Wardens — Bea Tolan and Blake Dorfman

» Patient Ruckley — Simon Lea

Crew

» Assistant director — Bea Tolan

» ASM — Valeria Rodriguez

» Set designer — Zoe Levy

» Technical head and lighting designer — Conner Warren

» Artistic and building advisers — Dug Uyesaka and Chris Johnson

