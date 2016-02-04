One Goal is Enough for Cate Soccer to Beat Carpinteria

Girls Soccer

Cate’s Isabel Montes de Oca scored in the first half, and the Rams made it stand up for a 1-0 girls soccer victory over rival Carpinteria in a Frontier League match on Thursday.

Montes de Oca beat three defenders before slipping the ball past the goalkeeper.

Carpinteria created plenty of chances to equalizer but the finishing touch was missing.

“The only part that was lacking was the finishing,” said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. “We had a few great chances, a few good chances and some where we should have done better.”

Bryant credited both teams for showing improved play.

“Overall, it was a much better game by both teams than the first time we met a few weeks back, but I am very bummed at the result,” he said.

Carpinteria is now 5-8-4 overall and 4-5-3 in the Frontier League.

