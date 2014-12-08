One Hurt in Highway 101 Crash Near Buellton

One person was hospitalized with moderate injuries Monday afternoon after a collision on Highway 101 south of Buellton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, involving a Jeep and a pickup truck, occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes in the Three Bridges area, the CHP said.

One of the vehicles was "T-boned" by the other vehicle, according to Engineer Glen Dupont of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The female driver of the T-boned vehicle was trapped in the wreckage, and had to be extricated by firefighters, Dupont said.

Both vehicles ended up facing north in the southbound lanes, the CHP said.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Dupont said. Details on her condition were not available.

The second driver was not hurt, he said.

