Man Reportedly Suffers Multiple Stab Wounds In Lompoc Attack

A man reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds Friday night in an attack in Lompoc, according to police Sgt. Scott Morgan.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., personnel from the Lompoc police and fire departments, along with an AMR ambulance, were dispatched to the 300 block of North M Street, according to dispatch reports.

A CalStar medical ambulance also was requested but declined to respond due to unfavorable weather.

A caller intiially said someone was hitting victim with a bat while another claimed he had been stabbed, Morgan said.

Police officers administered lifesaving efforts, including applying a tourniquet and chest seal patch, Morgan added.

The male victim, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, Morgan said.

Police were seeking additional information regarding the assault.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

