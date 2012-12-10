One Injured in Downtown Santa Barbara Accident

One person was injured Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident in downtown Santa Barbara.

The wreck occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on De la Vina Street, near Victoria Street.

The driver of a sedan was treated at the scene by paramedics and Santa Barbara city firefighters, then transported to Cottage Hospital.

Details of the accident were not immediately available.

The sedan appeared to have rear-ended another sedan, and a third vehicle ended up onto the sidewalk.

