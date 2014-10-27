One Hurt in Rollover on Highway 150 Near Carpinteria

One person was injured Monday when a vehicle overturned and went down an embankment on Highway 150 near Carpinteria, according to the California Highway Patrol..

The accident occurred at about 9:40 a.m., on Casitas Pass Road, near Rincon Hill road, the CHP said.

It was unknown how far down the embankment the vehicle fell, but it was reported to have come to a stop at the bottom of a ranch driveway in the area.

One person was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with head and neck injuries suffered in the incident, the CHP said.

A tow truck was called in to remove the vehicle just before 10 a.m.

Cause of the accident was being investigated by the CHP.

