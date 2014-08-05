1 Injured in Highway 101 Accident in Carpinteria

One person was moderately injured in a vehicle accident on southbound Highway 101 at Bailard Avenue Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol and fire personnel responded to an overturned vehicle around 7:30 a.m. and had to divert some traffic from the southbound lanes.

There was also some sand on the roadway, according to the CHP.

No other details were available.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.