Driver Hurt in Highway 101 Rollover Near Gaviota

One driver sustained minor injuries Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 near Gaviota, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Chris Terry said CHP and an American Medical Response ambulance responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a report of a rollover accident on northbound Highway 101, about two miles south of Gaviota and the Mariposa Reina exit.

Upon arrival, officers found that the male driver of a pickup truck had drifted into the center median before overcorrecting sharply to the right, where he struck an embankment and rolled off the roadway, Terry said.

The driver, who was not identified, was reportedly stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base and was near the tail end of a solo road trip back from Las Vegas, Terry said.

He added that while the driver told officers he swerved to avoid a deer, the evidence did not support his claim and pointed toward drowsy driving.

The driver had only minor injuries and was examined by paramedics on scene before an officer returned him to Vandenberg, since his truck was totaled, Terry said.

“He was wearing a seatbelt that actually saved him from being ejected,” Terry said.

The CHP is investigating the incident, which Terry said did not appear to involve alcohol or drugs or snarl any morning commutes.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.