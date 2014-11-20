Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:55 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

One Injured in School Bus Crash in Goleta

Victim transported to hospital with moderate injuries

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | November 20, 2014

A Goleta Union School District bus was involved in a collision Thursday that sent one person to hospital with moderate injuries. (Claire Scholl / KEYT News photo)

One person was injured Thursday when a school bus collided with a vehicle on the Patterson Avenue overpass in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 8 a.m., and involved a Goleta Union School District bus.

The bus T-boned a vehicle after exiting the southbound offramp from Highway 101, according to California Highway Patrol Dispatch.

The vehicle that was struck was pushed into another vehicle, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

There were one student on the bus at the time of the crash, and neither the driver nor the passenger was hurt.

One person in one of the vehicles suffered moderate injuries, Sadecki said, and was transported to Cottage Hospital.

Patterson Avenue was closed for a time in the area.

The bus was taking one student to Mountain View School, according to the Goleta Union School District. The student was picked up by a parent and taken to school after the accident, Superintendent Bill Banning said. 

The district will be cooperating with the CHP's investigation of the collision and conducting an internal investigation, Banning said. 

"The Goleta Union School District would like to express our deep concern for everyone involved in this morning’s accident involving one of Goleta Union School District’s buses," he said in a statement.

"The facts as I understand them currently are as follows. A bus transporting one GUSD student was involved in a collision with a passenger vehicle  at the intersection of southbound Highway 101 and Patterson Avenue this morning. Two other passenger vehicles were involved. The driver of the car that was struck by the bus was transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment. Her condition is not available at this time, but her injuries are not life-threatening. The bus driver and student passenger were uninjured.

"GUSD  is concerned for the well-being and safety of all children who are transported to and from school each day. We maintain the highest standards of training and professionalism for our transportation employees and recently celebrated 118,412 of safe driving miles for the period of June 1, 2013 to May 31, 2014." 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

