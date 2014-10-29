One Killed in Crash of Military Plane Near Oxnard

One person was killed Wednesday evening when a plane crashed near Oxnard, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m. in an agricultural field near Hueneme Road and Highway 1, said a Fire Department spokeswoman.

The plane was reported to be a Hunter Hawker military aircraft, and the spokeswoman said she did not know if the fatality was in the plane or on the ground.

Additional details were not immediately available.

