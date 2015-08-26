1 Person Killed in Vehicle Rollover Near New Cuyama

Advice

One person was killed in a vehicle accident in the New Cuyama area Wednesday afternoon after the vehicle rolled over, fatally injuring the driver.

At 1:09 p.m., fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle incident at Alisos Canyon Road and Highway 166, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire responded to the scene with two engines, a rescue ambulance and a battalion chief, where they discovered a single vehicle had rolled over with one occupant inside.

“The driver was pronounced dead on scene,” Zaniboni said.

Rescue helicopters that were initially dispatched were canceled and representatives from the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau was sent to the scene.

No further details were available.

