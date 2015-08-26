Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:41 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

1 Person Killed in Vehicle Rollover Near New Cuyama

One person was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover near New Cuyama, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
One person was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover near New Cuyama, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | August 26, 2015 | 2:13 p.m.

One person was killed in a vehicle accident in the New Cuyama area Wednesday afternoon after the vehicle rolled over, fatally injuring the driver.

At 1:09 p.m., fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle incident at Alisos Canyon Road and Highway 166, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire responded to the scene with two engines, a rescue ambulance and a battalion chief, where they discovered a single vehicle had rolled over with one occupant inside.

“The driver was pronounced dead on scene,” Zaniboni said.

Rescue helicopters that were initially dispatched were canceled and representatives from the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau was sent to the scene.

No further details were available. 

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 