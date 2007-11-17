One Man�s Fun and Games is Another�s Bread and Butter

Making an unusual observation from shore, a deputy patrolling the coastline along Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista made contact with two men as they paddled to shore at twilight each carrying a large black duffle bag on their surfboard.

The subjects, 20 and 21, initially tried concealing their cache. However, as their story grew, it became apparent the duo had something else tucked up their sleeves—or bags.

Searching their satchels, the deputy uncovered seven lobsters and a crab. As the truth unfolded, the young men admitted stealing the crustaceans from offshore traps.

During an interview with the subjects, they confessed taking lobsters from the traps on previous occasions, as well.

After photographing the evidence, the live catch was returned, unharmed, to the sea.The suspects, both Santa Barbara City College students, were cited on suspicion of petty theft.