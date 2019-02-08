Suspect Arrested After Fight Leads to Stabbing Near Santa Maria

A verbal dispute escalated to a physical fight and then a stabbing Friday morning in the Tanglewood subdivision west of Santa Maria, landing one man in custody.

About 11:15 a.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a fight in the 3500 block of Madrone Court, Sgt. Daniel Calderon said Friday night.

Witnesses had reported an altercation involving several male adults fighting in the street with another male adult.

When deputies arrived, the men had fled, but the investigation revealed they were familiar with one another and that a verbal dispute sparked the fight.

Deputies located the 39-year-old victim, who had stab wounds.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to a hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening, Calderon said.

Deputies also identified the suspect, who reportedly had been armed with a blunt object during the altercation.

Raul Gonzalez, 40, of Santa Maria was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $30,000.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150.

