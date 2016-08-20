Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 9:17 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Solvang Man Killed When Pickup Truck Crashes into Tree in Los Olivos

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | August 20, 2016

A Solvang man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Los Olivos early Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County fire crews were dispatched at approximately 12:15 a.m. to the 2600 block of Santa Barbara Avenue for a report of a vehicle into a tree, fire Engineer Greg Nuckols said.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver was northbound on Santa Barbara Avenue, south of Alamo Pintado Road, when a 2007 Nissan Frontier drifted off the east side of the roadway and slammed into a tree.

The 24-year-old driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of family members, the CHP said Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the CHP said it was not known if alcohol or drugs were factors.

In addition to two county fire engines and a battalion chief, the CHP and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates as they become available. 



