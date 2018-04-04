‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ Double the Laughs at Garvin

The Theatre Group at SBCC will continue its 2017-18 season with Richard Bean’s comedy, One Man, Two Guvnors, music by Grant Olding, directed by Rick Mokler, Oct. 11-28 in the Garvin Theatre.

From London to New York, critics and audiences have laughed and cheered over this play. Based on The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni, and set in the swinging ’60s in Brighton, England, the rolicking story is complete with live music and even audience participation.

Francis, a failed musician with an insatiable appetite, finds himself in the employ of both the murderous Stanley Stubbers and the mysterious Roscoe Crabbe. But Roscoe is really Rachel Crabbe, posing as her own dead brother, herself in love with Stanley, her brother’s killer.

And that’s just the beginning. Throw in an old man with an unpredictable pacemaker, an arrogant actor, a host of other loony characters and a live band, and you have a laugh-filled evening.

One Man, Two Guvnors features Michael Bernard, Paul Canter, Jay Carlander, David Hodges, Elaine Pazaski, Ivan Pelly, Shannon Saleh, Justin Stark, Tiffany Story, Matt Tavianini, Dillon Yuhasz and Haley Yuhasz.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Previews are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12.

The 2 p.m. performance on Sunday, Oct. 15, will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible.

Ticket prices are: Previews, $18 general/$15 seniors/$10 students; Thursday evenings and Sunday matinees, $24 general/$19 seniors/$14 students; Friday and Saturday evenings, $26 general/$21 seniors/$17 students.

The Garvin Theatre is on SBCC's West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. Parking is free and near the theater.

For information or reservations call the Garvin box office, 965-5935, or buy tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

— Pamela Lasker for Theatre Group at SBCC.