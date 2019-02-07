One Mistake, One Goal Knocks Santa Barbara Soccer Out in Playoff Opener

Boys Soccer

The shot came in and Santa Barbara High goalkeeper Connor Lambe made the save.

What happened after that was a mystery to Dons’ coach Todd Heil and Derek Larkins of Palos Verdes. All they know is the ball crossed the goal line and it knocked Santa Barbara out of the CIF Division 1 playoffs in the first round.

Jimmy Vogel of the Sea Kings (11-11-2) somehow managed to block a clearance attempt and the ball trickled over the goal-line in the 70th minute to break a scoreless draw and give them a 1-0 victory over the defending Division 1 champions at San Marcos.

“It was a weird deflection,” said Larkins.

“It looked like (Lambe) got a piece of it. I don’t know how the PV kid got a foot on it to put it into the side of the net,” said Heil. “I didn’t even think it was going to happen. I’m watching it and I’m, ‘OK, we’re fine, we’re fine.’ We’ve been fine all game long and the next thing you know the ball squirts free and it’s in the side of the net.

“I, as everyone else in the stands, is just completely befuddled as to what happened.”

It was a stunning defeat as Santa Barbara (16-6-0) dominated play and created several good scoring chances against a PV defense that sat back for most of the game and played for the counterattack.

“We reminded the boys at halftime, ‘You can’t allow them to stay in the game,’” Heil said. “And we allowed them to stay in the game. You look at the game, we made only one little mistake in the back and all of a sudden your season is over. That’s the Division 1 playoffs.”

Palos Verdes goalkeeper Renato Cabagna played a huge role in the win. He tipped a blistering shot by the Dons’ Luisangel Jeronimo off the cross bar in the seventh minute and, in the 50th minute, made a point-blank save on leading goal scorer Juan Carlos Torres, who received a nice layoff from Sean Williams.

“Renato was amazing,” said Larkins. “I don’t know how he saved that one that was point blank. That’s the game right there. As well as Santa Barbara plays defense, I don’t know if we’re going to get one after that.”

Heil said Cabagna did a great job sliding over from the near post, where Williams was making his run.

“That goalkeeper recovered to get back to the middle of the goal, where you wouldn’t expect him once that cross got by the near post,” he said. "Props to the keeper for transitioning from the near post to the center of the goal.”

There were other chances by the Dons that were hit over the cross bar and off the post, including one from Ben Kyle who ran up the right wing and hit a shot off the upper part of the near post in the 78th minute.

“The fact we had chances and we didn’t finish them, that’s the thing that’s going to sting some of the boys for a little while, finishing off some of those opportunities they had early in the game,” said Heil.