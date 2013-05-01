Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 7:07 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Suspects Jailed in Carpinteria Car Theft Case

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | May 1, 2013

Two suspects wanted in connection with a car theft in Carpinteria are behind bars, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Joseph Rowland
Joseph Rowland

Joseph Rowland, 22, was arrested Wednesday by Ventura police, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

He was turned over to sheriff’s investigators and transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Rowland was booked on charges of vehicle theft, felony evading, resisting arrest, driving while suspended and possession of stolen property, with bail set at $25,000.

The second suspect, 28-year-old Taryn Yankovitch, was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Telegraph Road and Victoria Avenue by Ventura police officers following a traffic stop. She was recognized as a passenger in the car and taken into custody.

She was booked into the Ventura County Jail on outstanding warrants. She is being held without bail.

Rowland was taken into custody at about 8 a.m. when Ventura officers responded to a domestic-dispute call at an apartment on the 4000 block of Madison Street, Hoover said.

“When they arrived, they observed a male exiting the apartment, and immediately identified him as Rowland, who was wanted in Santa Barbara County,” Hoover said. “Rowland attempted to flee … but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.”

The arrest stemmed from an incident that began at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, when a deputy noticed a vehicle with paper license plates and a cracked window parked in front of 7-eleven, 4410 Via Real in Carpinteria, Hoover said.

Taryn Yankovitch
Taryn Yankovitch

After entering the store, the deputy saw a man and a woman leaving in the car, and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop by activating his emergency lights, Hoover said.

The driver refused to yield, resulting in a short pursuit, driving southbound on Highway 101 and exiting at Linden Avenue.

Hoover said the suspects then stopped the vehicle and fled on foot into a residential area, and deputies and officers from the California Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s K9 unit were brought in to help search for the suspects.

A reverse notification call through the 9-1-1 system also was put out to residents living in the search area for their protection and to request they report any suspicious activity, Hoover said.

The suspects were not found, but evidence suggested they were from Ventura County, and the vehicle they were driving was reported stolen from Santa Paula.

Yankovitch was wanted not only in connection with the Carpinteria incident, Hoover said, but also has a “no bail” warrant out for her arrest in Ventura County due to a failure to appear in court.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

