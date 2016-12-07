One Person Arrested After Alleged Carjacking in Santa Maria

One person was in custody after an alleged carjacking at knife point Tuesday in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The vehicle was taken at 5:15 a.m. by a subject armed with a knife near Alco Drive and Canal Street, police Sgt. Russ Mengel said..

Approximately two hours later, officers located the vehicle and a second suspect at a motel off Preisker Lane.

Officers arrested one man, Daniel Richard Rodriguez, 22, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, Mengel said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.