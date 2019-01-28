Pixel Tracker

1 Person Arrested after 7-Vehicle Crash in Santa Maria

Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries and one driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said

crash scene with smashed cars

Two people were injured and one person was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a seven-vehicle crash in Santa Maria Sunday night. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 28, 2019 | 11:06 a.m.

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a multi-vehicle crash that injured two people late Sunday night, Santa Maria police said.

At approximately 11:20 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria police and fire departments along with American Medical Response were dispatched to the area of North Miller Street and East El Camino streets.

Police said the incident involved seven vehicles with one overturned when emergency crews arrived. Most of the vehicles involved were believed to have been parked at the time of the crash. 

Two people were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

One person, whose name, age and hometown weren’t available, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, police said.

Additional information wasn’t available Monday morning.

