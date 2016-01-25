Teen Dead, 2 Suspects in Custody After Stabbing In Santa Maria

Incident happened at about 4 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Donovan Road

A 15-year-old died and two people were arrested Monday afternoon following a stabbing in northeast Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Donovan Road near Suey Road.

Officers blocked off roads in the area as they searched for suspects involved in the stabbing, with a Santa Barbara County helicopter helping from above.

As of Tuesday morning, investigators were continuing to search for at least one suspect.

The stabbing victim, Marcos Arce Ramos of Santa Maria, died at Marian Regional Medical Center, police said Monday night.

The fatal stabbing stemmed from a confrontation between two groups of people, according to police.

Arrested and charged with murder were Israel Gaspar Cruz, 19, and a 14-year-old boy. Both were charged with murder with gang-enhancement charges.

The 15-year-old victim was a student at Pioneer Valley High School, which is a few blocks from where the stabbing occurred.

“We are saddened by the information,’’ said Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District. “Our heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences are with the young man’s family and friends.’’

School officials are cooperating with police investigating the stabbing, which occurred after an hour after classes were dismissed, a district representative said.

Counseling services for students and staff will be available, if needed.

The teen's sister started a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses.

With six days remaining in the first month of 2016, Santa Maria's epidemic of violence has claimed the lives of five victims in three homicides.

A double-shooting Jan. 12 left two 23-year-old men dead, and two men were gunned down Monday night.

Anyone with information about any of the cases is asked to call the Police Department at 805.928.3781, ext. 2297.

