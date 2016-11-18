Friday, June 29 , 2018, 6:23 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

One Person Critically Injured in Head-on Crash Near Santa Maria

Victim airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital after collision involving sedan and flatbed truck

Firefighters work to extricate a critically injured patient from a sedan that was involved in a head-on crash west of Santa Maria Friday evening. The victim was airlifted to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Firefighters work to extricate a critically injured patient from a sedan that was involved in a head-on crash west of Santa Maria Friday evening. The victim was airlifted to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. (Janene Scully /Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:05 p.m. | November 18, 2016 | 6:02 p.m.

One person suffered major injuries Friday evening in a head-on collision west of Santa Maria.

The crash, involving a sedan and flatbed produce truck, occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on West Main Street at Black Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters worked for several minutes to free one driver from the crumpled sedan.

"It was a pretty extensive extrication," said Battalion Chief Mike Barneich from the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The injured driver's legs were pinned between the vehicle's dash and seat, requiring firefighters to use power tools to free the patient, he added. The rescue effort lasted approximately 25 minutes, Barneich said.

Once freed from the wreckage, the driver was airlifted by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

A second driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center. 

Details on their injuries and conditions were not available.

Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria city firefighters responded to the incident, along with personnel from American Medical Response, CHP and the Sheriff's Department.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

Except for a short time while rescuers took the patient to the waiting helicopter that landed north of the intersection, one lane of West Main Street, also known as Highway 166, remained open Friday night, with eastbound and westbound traffic taking turns traveling by the crash scene.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

