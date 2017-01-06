One Person Hospitalized After 4-Car Crash in Orcutt

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries on Friday after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 135 in Orcutt.

At about 11:15 a.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, American Medical Response and the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to an accident at the intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway that left the highway's northbound lanes completely blocked for an hour, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The injured person was sent by AMR to Marian Regional Medical Center, Zaniboni said.

Details on their injuries and condition were not available.

The CHP was investigating the cause of the accident.

