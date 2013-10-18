One Person Hospitalized After Highway 101 Rollover in Goleta

Pickup ended up about 30 feet off the roadway, down in a gully near Los Carneros Road

One person was hospitalized with moderate injuries Friday afternoon following a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded just after 2:45 p.m. to a report of a rollover on southbound Highway 101 near the Los Carneros Road exit, Capt. David Sadecki said.

A pickup truck was found approximately 30 feet off the highway, down in a gully, Sadecki said.

One patient was extricated from the vehicle and transported via AMR ambulance to the hospital, he said.

All lanes of the highway remained open, although traffic slowed while the California Highway Patrol provided assistance.

Sadecki said no other information was available.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.