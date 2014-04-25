One Person Hospitalized After Rollover Wreck in Santa Barbara

Chain-reaction crash occurred after driver ran a stop sign at Olive and Cota streets

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries Friday afternoon following a rollover accident in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers responded about 2:30 p.m. to report of a vehicle rollover near the corner of Cota and Olive streets, Sgt. Bryan Jensen said.

An investigation showed that three vehicles were involved in the collision, Jensen said.

The chain-reaction crash began when a female driver, allegedly playing with a cell phone, failed to stop as her SUV approached a stop sign while traveling southbound on Olive Street, he said.

When she entered the intersection, the SUV struck the rear end of a truck traveling eastbound on Cota Street.

The force of the collision pushed the truck into a green van driving westbound on Cota Street, causing the truck to rollover, Jensen said.

The driver of the van was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with complaints of minor pain, Jensen said, but the drivers of the SUV and truck were uninjured.

Jensen said no citations were issued, but that a police traffic investigator would make a determination in the near future.

The collision tied up traffic for about an hour.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .