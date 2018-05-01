One Person Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Downtown Santa Barbara

One person was injured Sunday in a multivehicle collision near Alameda Park in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Fire Department.

A Toyota Camry and a Tacoma pickup were northbound on Santa Barbara Street shortly after noon when the Camry pushed the pickup into a truck parked near the intersection of Sola Street, Battalion Chief Lee Waldron said.

The parked truck was propelled into another parked vehicle by the impact, Waldron said.

The Tacoma’s driver was injured, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Waldron said. Details on her condition were not available.

Witnesses told Noozhawk that two men were unloading items from the parked pickup when they heard the initial crash, and were able to avoid being crushed by the Tacoma.

