One Person Hurt in Multivehicle Crash in Santa Maria

One person was seriously injured Thursday night in a multivehicle accident, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. to West Fesler and North Curryer streets, said Battalion Chief Mike Barneich.

Crews using specialized equipment worked for about 25 minutes to extricate the injured person from a severely damaged vehicle, Barneich said.

The patient, who suffered moderate injuries, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Further details on the accident were not available late Thursday night.

