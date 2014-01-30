One Person Hurt in Rollover Accident on Highway 101

Emergency crews responded Thursday night to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, which was northbound, ended up in a ditch on the south side of the highway, the CHP said.

The accident occurred shortly before 10 p.m., and witnesses reported debris on the roadway.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the crash, along with the CHP and an AMR ambulance.

One person was injured in the accident, but details about the patient's condition were not available Thursday night.

