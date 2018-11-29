One Person in Custody After Shooting in Santa Maria

No injuries reported in incident on 200 block of West Mill Street

One person was arrested Thursday after a shooting in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots being fired from a vehicle in the area of 200 West Mill Street, police said.

Police were investigating whether the shots were fired into the air or at a house in the area, Sgt. Michael McGehee said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Officers detained one suspect and remained in the area investigating the incident.

